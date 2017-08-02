Queen Creek breaks ground on new community park

As a growing, family-friendly community, Queen Creek parks are filled with laughter and activities, and are often at capacity. To help meet the need for more park space and recreation amenities, the town broke ground Aug. 1 on a new 48-acre park at 19535 E. Appleby Road.
“Our parks, trails, and recreation opportunities are part of what make Queen Creek such a fantastic place to live,” shared Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney. “This project has been many years in the making, and the plan for this park is rather exciting. We will have a beautiful park that our residents and their friends and families can enjoy for many generations.”
Slated to open just in time for the 2018 fall sports, the park will feature an adventure-themed, inclusive play area; fishing lake, lighted ball fields, picnic areas, splash pad, wheel park and walking trail. The location along the Queen Creek Wash will allow for connectivity to the town’s multi-use trail system.
Dru Alberti, vice chair of the Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, echoed the mayor’s sentiments.
“Quality parks and recreation programs are essential to a successful and healthy community. They promote physical health, they provide a place for families to enjoy time together, they provide positive activities for our youth and they keep our community connected,” she said.
The community is invited to help name the new park. Names will be accepted through Aug. 18 online at QueenCreek.org/NameYourPark and via mail, 22358 N. Ellsworth Road, Queen Creek, 85142, Attn. Adam Robinson.
All eligible names will be provided to the parks and recreation advisory committee at its Sept. 12 meeting. PRAC’s recommended name will be provided to the Queen Creek Town Council for consideration at the Oct. 4 meeting.
The development of a new park is supported by feedback on the 2016 Queen Creek Citizen Survey and the 2016 Parks and Recreation Survey, completed for the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update.
In the 2016 Queen Creek Citizen Survey, more recreation opportunities and more parks were both in the top 10 most desired benefits. The 2016 Parks and Recreation Survey had similar results, with 53 percent of respondents indicating they felt Queen Creek needs more parks and 24 percent to 29 percent reporting they felt Queen Creek needs more fields (softball, soccer, baseball, and football).
The development of West Park also supports two goals identified in the Town’s Corporate Strategic Plan, superior infrastructure and quality lifestyle.
Learn more about the town’s parks and recreational opportunities at QueenCreek.org/Recreation.
Editor’s note: Constance Halonen-Wilson is the public information officer for the town of Queen Creek.