Queen Creek to celebrate heritage with Founders’ Day event Sept. 23

The town of Queen Creek will celebrate its 28th year of incorporation with its annual Founders’ Day event.
The community-wide party will take place 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
Residents are invited to celebrate Queen Creek’s heritage at this family-friendly event. They can take part in competitions, enjoy food, lawn games, music and entertainment and experience the annual Battle of the Badge competition.
Admission is free. Wristbands will be sold for $7, which includes all Battle of the Badge participant relays; and $10, an all-inclusive wristband that allows its wearer to participate in not only the Battle of the Badge participant relays but also the inflatable and interactive attractions, according to the town’s website: http://queencreek.org/departments/parks-recreation/special-events/founders-day-festival.
The schedule is as follows:
•5 p.m. Welcome.
•5:30 p.m. Eating contests. Contest times will be available at the main stage.
•6:15 p.m. Pig races.
•7:30 p.m. Battle of the Badge—Queen Creek Fire and Medical vs. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Queen Creek.
•8:15 p.m. Battle of the Badge award presentation.
•8:30 p.m. Raffle winners announced.
Activities include a 4-H Zone. It will have a small stock area with chickens, goats, rabbits and guinea pigs; guinea pig races; dog agility demonstrations; and an equine obstacle course with barrels, jumps and roping.
The inflatables and interactive area will include a rock wall, a joust arena, a bungee run, obstacle course, train ride, pony rides and a bouncy house.
The pig races will begin at 6 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick the winning pig. There will be four pig races; individuals can select the swiftest swine in each of the races.
Everyone who picks the winning pig will receive one raffle ticket. Races will be held every 15 minutes with activities between each race including seed-spitting, pig-calling and pig trivia.
For more information, visit queencreek.org.