Queen Creek chamber food drive helps provide 4,600 meals locally

Each year the United Food Bank holds the Christmas in July food drive, which is a time of year where the shelves run dangerously low on product and the needs tend to be the greatest.
Christmas in July involves the East Valley chambers of commerce in a friendly competition to see which can generate the greatest contributions per chamber member.
The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce’s food drive supplied 2,682 pounds of food items. In addition, this year’s cash contributions will supply 2,300 meals.
In total, the food and cash contributions will provide 4,631 meals, which all remain in Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
Several churches in the area operate food banks and their primary source of product is what the United Food Bank receives from our chamber efforts. Included are Our Lady of Guadalupe, Amadeo and Christ the Victor churches.
The food donation was slightly up from last year’s efforts, but cash contributions were more than double compared to the 2016 campaign.
Businesses and others who either hosted drop boxes or implemented other means of donation efforts were: the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce staff; Queen Creek schools, town of Queen Creek, Sterling Services, San Tan Mountain View Funeral Home, Courtyard Marriott, Gentle 1 Interior Designs, Life Aligned Chiropractic and Joshua Development.
Editor’s note: Joel Harris is member of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the chairman of its ambassador committee.