Queen Creek council to meet tonight, chamber to host networking event

JULY 19-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
JULY 20-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
JULY 27-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The location is announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
JULY 29-SATURDAY
Ice Cream Social: 10 a.m.-noon, Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Cool down with free ice cream at this community open house presented by the town of Queen Creek. Town staff will be available to answer questions about events and programs taking place in the community. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 2-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.