Queen Creek gets firsthand look at new home for Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, council chambers

The laughter of youngsters wearing junior deputy badges and stickers filled the air Aug. 19 in downtown Queen Creek as local families, elected officials and town staff celebrated the completion of the new Queen Creek Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building.
The town held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house that morning at the facility at 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
The 23,600-square-foot building will house Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek as well as provide meeting chambers for the Queen Creek Town Council, Planning and Zoning Commission, other municipal boards and groups and public meetings.
The town council plans to hold its first meeting in the new facility Sept. 6, Constance Halonen-Wilson, the town’s public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
MCSO Capt. Dave Munley did not know the exact date District 6 would officially open in its new location; however, he said in an e-mail he was confident his staff would be working out of the new building by Oct. 1, if not before that.
The substation has been temporarily housed in about 6,000 square feet on the grounds of a former residence at 22308 S. Ellsworth Road while the new building was being designed and constructed.
Guest speakers for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which began at 8:30 a.m. outside the building, included Capt. Munley, Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone and Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney.
“Not only is this new building a vast improvement for our deputies, it will allow MCSO to continue to serve residents in a prompt and efficient manner,” Mayor Barney said. “As a growing community, it is important that our programs and services expand, particularly related to public safety. As a council, we are committed to the success of this community and will continue to keep public safety a priority.”
This was Sheriff Penzone’s first official visit to the town. (Read related story)
The program also included comments from Town Manager John Kross; Gerald Adams, principal architect for Perlman Architects, which designed the building; and Todd Steffen, president of CORE Construction, which constructed it.
In addition, three elementary school students were selected to read their letters of appreciation to local law enforcement officers.
The letters were written by students from Jack Barnes and Frances Brandon-Pickett elementary schools to thank local law enforcement personnel for their service to the community.
They were: Stephen Smith and Kennedi Jarman from Jack Barnes Elementary and Chloe Osborn from Frances-Brandon Pickett.
“Dear MCSO deputies, thank you for risking your life for us and being there when help is needed. For giving up time with your own families to keep us safe, for keeping us safe when there are bad things happening around. For working hard and being dedicated while working and saving people all around the world. For working night shifts and holidays just to keep us safe. Thank you for catching criminals. Thank you for rescuing me,” Chloe read to the audience.
Stephen was nervous and excited to be speaking at the event, he said during an interview prior to the ceremony. He said he had never met a deputy before.
Meeting law enforcement officers was one reason some Queen Creek parents brought their children to the event.
“We wanted to get the kids familiar with law enforcement and safety personnel so they aren’t intimated or scared in the future,” Danielle Pickrel said in an interview prior to the ceremony.
When the Queen Creek Independent told her the town also was hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours Aug. 29 for Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department’s new Fire Station No. 3, at 19159 E. Queen Creek Road, she said she planned to take her children — Decklan, 5, and Ellerie, almost 2, to that event as well.
Troy Young brought his granddaughter, Langley Young, and her friend Hanz Murella to the event.
“The kids really enjoyed all the activities,” Mr. Young said in an e-mail. “They had fun at the dunk tank, the bomb squad robots and the incident command post. They toured the building and saw the interrogation rooms. They also took pics in the squad SUVs and ran the sirens.”
The need for a new, permanent public safety building was identified in the 2004 Municipal Center Master Plan and was recognized as a priority in the 2013 updated plan, according to a press release from the town.
The 2016 Queen Creek Corporate Strategic Plan also identified the new building as part of the safe community goal.
“Queen Creek is a safe community where people look out for one another,” Capt. Munley said. “The strong sense of community here in Queen Creek helps deter crime. Just as we are committed to keeping the residents and businesses safe, we’re also committed to the safety of our deputies. This building will help enhance security and operations.”
For additional information about MCSO District 6-Queen Creek, visit queencreek.org/MCSO. For more information about the town, visit queencreek.org.
