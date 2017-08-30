Queen Creek to host blood drive on Sept. 11

The town of Queen Creek invites residents to give the gift of life in honor of the National Day of Service and Remembrance by donating blood at the town’s blood drive.
The United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be at Queen Creek Historic Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11.
To schedule an appointment online, visit BloodHero.com using QueenCreek as the sponsor code.
Donors can also complete the health history questionnaire online prior to his or her appointment. They are encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a hearty meal before their donation, according to a press release.
For more information, visit UnitedBloodServices.org.