Queen Creek hosts grand openings, public meetings this month

From the completion of the Law Enforcement Building and Fire Station No. 3, to public meetings on stormwater and the Town Center update, August is full of activities happening in Queen Creek.
Events this month include:
Law Enforcement Building ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house | 8:30 a.m., Aug. 19, 20727 E. Civic Parkway
Celebrate the completion of the Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building with a ribbon-cutting at 8:30 a.m. followed by a community open house from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the new building (off Ellsworth Loop, south of Ocotillo Road). The community open house will highlight the various Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office divisions from the QC Explorer Squad to the lake patrol and K-9 unit. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dunk MCSO Queen Creek Capt. Dave Munley in the dunk tank after enjoying an ice cream treat. For more information, visit QueenCreek.org/News.
Stormwater management public meeting | 6 p.m., Aug. 22, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road
The town is in the process of developing a new stormwater management plan as part of a permitting process required by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. A public meeting to share information about the SWMP and solicit community input will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Queen Creek Town Hall in the Founders Room. Information about the SWMP and a public input form are available online at QueenCreek.org/Stormwater.
Fire Station No. 3 ribbon-cutting ceremony | 5:30 p.m., Aug. 29, 19159 E. Queen Creek Road
Celebrate the completion of Fire Station No. 3, a new fire station in northwest area of town, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29. Meet the station’s firefighters and see inside the new fire station during tours offered immediately following the ribbon-cutting.
Town Center Update public meeting | 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 31, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road
Help shape the heart of the community – provide input on the Town Center Update. The Town Center Update provides clarification on how the geographic area should develop over time including specific design features that will distinguish the area from other parts of the community. A public meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the town hall to provide additional information about the project and gather community input. Visit QueenCreek.org/TownCenterUpdate for more info.
QC Food Truck Feastival | 5:30-9 p.m., Fridays, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road
The Queen Creek Food Truck Feastival continues every Friday night with a variety of food trucks. The event includes music and boutique vendors. For more information, visit AZFeastivals.com.
There are also a variety of events happening throughout the month of August at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, the Queen Creek Library and the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center. For a full listing of events visit QueenCreek.org/Calendar.
For additional information on special events happening in Queen Creek, visit QueenCreek.org/SpecialEvents.