During the June 21 Queen Creek Town Council meeting, Mayor Gail Barney declared the month of July as Park and Recreation Month in the town of Queen Creek. An initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association, National Park and Recreation Month is an opportunity to celebrate all the ways parks and recreation transform the community.
“We have an active community that enjoy our various parks, trails and recreation,” Mayor Barney said in a press release. “Not only do these important amenities provide opportunities to stay healthy, they also encourage our residents to recreate with one another. Despite our warm temperatures, our community continues to get our play on, with lots of fun things happening this month.”
The national theme, Get Your Play On, describes the various events and activities happening throughout the month of July.
The Schnepf Farms’ Hometown 4th of July event, a town-sponsored event, will be held Tuesday, July 4, at the farm, 24810 S. Rittenhouse Road. Gates open at 4 p.m. Admission is $20 per vehicle; the Fun Zone and food will be available for an additional fee.
The firework display is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. For more information or to pre-purchase wristbands, visit SchnepfFarms.com.
Celebrate the town’s first parklet, Picket Post Square, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7 a.m. July 12. Picket Post Square, on the northwest corner Ocotillo and Ellsworth roads, is a new gathering space in the heart of Town Center. It features an iconic clock tower, water feature and plaque honoring the town’s founding fathers.
On July 15, residents of all ages are invited to get their play on at the Queen Creek Splash Pad Glow Party from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy radiant beats from DJ Truth Sound Productions and fun activities including glow bowling and a photo booth.
Several food vendors will have refreshments available for purchase.
Lighting up the splash pad will be fitting as the town celebrates the third annual designation as a Playful City. The Splash Pad is in Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
Queen Creek’s sparkling seniors will also get their play on with a glow party on Wednesday, July 19. The senior program, held from 9 a.m. to noon, will include fun games and activities complete with glow sticks. The senior program is a free, weekly opportunity for individuals 50 years of age and older to meet new friends, socialize and participate in fun activities. The program is held every Wednesday at the Recreation Annex.
The Teen Glow Party will take place 7:30-10 p.m. Friday, July 21. The Queen Creek Branch of the Boys and Girls Club is hosting the evening of fun at Founders’ Park. The event is free and open to teens ages 13-18. Visit ClubZona.org for more information.
As the month of fun comes to an end, cool off at the town’s annual ice cream social from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29. Held at one of the key places to get your play on, the Queen Creek Recreation Annex, town staff will be available to answer questions and share information on upcoming projects.
The free event will include dilly bars from Queen Creek’s Dairy Queen.
For more information about the town’s parks, trails and recreation programs, visit QueenCreek.org.