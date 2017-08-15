Queen Creek parks and rec advisors to meet tonight, council to meet Aug. 16

AUG. 15-TUESDAY
Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 16-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
AUG. 17-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.
AUG. 19-SATURDAY
Public Safety Building Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. followed by a community open house 9-11 a.m.; 20727 E. Civic Parkway (off Ellsworth Loop, south of Ocotillo Road). The facility will house Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6—Queen Creek as well as community chambers. Hosted by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6–Queen Creek, the community open house will highlight the various divisions from the QC Explorer Squad to the Lake Patrol and K9 Unit. Attendees will also have the opportunity to dunk the MCSO QC captain, Dave Munley, in the dunk tank after enjoying an ice cream treat. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
AUG. 22-TUESDAY
Stormwater Management Plan Public Meeting: 6-7 p.m., Founders’ Room, Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The town of Queen Creek is in the process of developing a new stormwater management plan as part of a permitting process required by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. A public meeting to share information about the plan and solicit community input will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 22. To review the plan or provide feedback online, visit queencreek.org/Stormwater.
AUG. 24-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709.
AUG. 29-TUESDAY
Fire Station 3 Ribbon Cutting: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 3, 19159 E. Queen Creek Road. The town will celebrate the completion of Fire Station No. 3, a new neighborhood fire station in the northwest area of the community, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Immediately following the ceremony, tours will be provided of the new fire station. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
AUG. 31-THURSDAY
Town Center Plan Update, Community-wide Framing: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Towwn Hall, 22350 S Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek residents are invited to share their input with the town’s economic development department and the design consulting team, and to explore a refined vision for Town Center. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 6-WEDNESDAY
Free Blood Pressure Check: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING MON-FR
Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2:30-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2:30-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769 or visit
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.
