Relay for Life of SE Valley to hold kick-off event July 8 at QC eatery

Organizers for the Relay for Life of South East Valley invite the public to stop by a kick-off event to learn about this fall’s fundraising efforts.
The event serves residents of Queen Creek and San Tan Valley. Surrounding communities also may participate.
The kick-off will take place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Buffalo Wild Wings, 21374 S. Ellsworth Loop, in the Queen Creek Marketplace.
The event is an opportunity to learn about Relay for Life, sign up to participate or to volunteer, according to a flier on the group’s Facebook page.
In addition, attendees who print the flier from the Facebook page and present it to their server at the kick-off event will have 10 percent of their total bill accrued during the event donated to the Relay for Life.
Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. Relay is staffed and coordinated by volunteers in more than 5,200 communities and 27 countries, according to the ACS website: https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise/relay-for-life.html.
Volunteers give of their time and effort because they believe it’s time to take action against cancer, according to the website.
The Relay for Life of South East Valley will take place 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek, according to the team page on the ACS website.
Events include an opening lap around the school’s track at 11 a.m. followed by laps featuring cancer survivors and patient caregivers. In addition, there will be a luminaria ceremony at 9 p.m. to honor people who died from cancer.
Teams from Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and other nearby comunities have already begun fundraising for the Nov. 11 event.
To read about their efforts, visit the team page on the ACS website or visit the Relay for Life of South East Valley Facebok page.