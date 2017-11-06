Relay for Life of South East Valley set for Nov. 11

The American Cancer Society is holding the Relay for Life of South East Valley on Nov. 11 at Canyon State Academy, 20061 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.
The event begins at 11 a.m. and will continue until 11 p.m. The opening ceremony starts at noon, according to the event website.
This event is open to the community, especially people residing in Queen Creek, San Tan Valley and the surrounding areas.
The event will be kicking off with opening ceremonies at noon and the traditional survivor lap at 12:30 p.m. to honor and celebrate our cancer survivors. Anyone who has ever been diagnosed with cancer is welcome to participate in the lap.
The closing ceremony will take place at 10:30 p.m.
Relay for Life teams are committed to help save more lives from cancer by raising funds for the society.
Teams and individuals can learn more and sign up for the Relay for Life event by visiting www.relayforlife.org and visiting the group’s Facebook page.
The Relay for Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action to finish the fight once and for all.
Relay for Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams raise funds in the months leading up to the event.
The 2017 Relay for Life of South East Valley event combines the fundraising efforts of two communities — Queen Creek and San Tan Valley.
If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver and would like to be part of the Relay for Life of South East Valley event, visit www.relayforlife.org or e-mail at relaysev@cox.net.
Event sponsorship inquiries can also be sent to relaysev@cox.net.