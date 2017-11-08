San Tan Memorial Gardens to host daybreak tribute on Veterans’ Day

Tribute will pay homage to active and non-active military members
People seeking a way to honor military members this Veterans’ Day may attend an early morning ceremony at San Tan Memorial Gardens at Schnepf Farms.
The daybreak tribute to veterans — active or inactive — will take place 7-8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the memorial gardens, 22425 E. Cloud Road in Queen Creek.
The ceremony is appropriate for all ages.
During the low-key program, Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney will talk about the community’s Hidden Heroes, while members of American Legion Post 129 of Queen Creek will post the colors.
Refreshments will be provided.
After the tribute, attendees are welcome to stroll the grounds of the memorial gardens.
This is the first-ever Veterans’ Day tribute hosted by the cemetery, manager Dillon Benavides said during an interview.
It will complement the cemetery’s annual Memorial Day tribute by focusing on military members who are living, he said.
“We have always wanted to honor not only deceased veterans, but also those who are alive and serving,” Mr. Benavides said. “We value those who serve our country.”
There will be limited seating, Mr. Benavides said. He encourages people to bring lawn chairs.
San Tan Memorial Gardens will celebrate its fifth anniversary in January. It is situated on seven of 40 acres offered by the Schnepf family.
For more information, visit www.santanmemorial.com.
