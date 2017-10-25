Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Festival to close Oct. 29

This is the final weekend to attend the Schnepf Farms Pumpkin and Chili Festival in Queen Creek.
The annual holiday festival ends Oct. 29 at the landmark site, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road. Festival hours are 10 a.m to 9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The event is a yearly tradition for some visitors.
“We try to come out here every year, since they’ve (his sons) been little,” Cory Huckstra said. “We had to miss last year because Bowen was just a newborn.”
Mr. Huckstra said his family is making it a tradition to bring his kids, Major and Bowen, to the farm every year. He said that he and his wife didn’t visit the farm as kids but wanted to create that tradition with their kids.
“We actually have one more baby due in December,” he said. “We are trying to make it a family thing every year.”
The boys, ages 2 and 3, like to watch the pig races and riding the train.
“They like everything,” Mr. Huckstra said.
Pumpkin-picking is traditionally the last activity of their visit, he said.
“We usually take a family picture at the pumpkin patch,” he said.
Jennifer Sarpy said she has never attended the event before, but only lives 10 minutes away.
“We just wanted to come, they’re (her sons) are on break,” she said. “And just have a really good time.”
The family took pictures at the pumpkin patch before heading to the rides, Ms. Sarpy said. Her two sons – Devin, 9, and Derek, 6 – were looking forward to the rides and the petting zoo.
“We just never had time to come,” she said. “It’s something to get them out of the house.”
The cost is $20 at the gate or $15 if tickets are purchased at Fry’s. Children ages 2 and under are admitted free.
For more information, visit the Schnepf Farms website.