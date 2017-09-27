Share a recipe, get ‘kidney smart,’ learn coding at the Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications.
Drop in with questions and/or a device.
Share a favorite breakfast recipe when QC Cooks Sept. 27
This month, bring a favorite breakfast recipe or cookbook to discuss and share as participants explore the history and variety of this beloved meal. Allergen warning: This month’s recipe will contain nut and seed products.
The library’s monthly series QC Cooks will spotlight breakfast at its Sept. 27 meeting. It will take place 6-7:30 p.m. in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is open to ages 17 and older.
Learn about the library’s extensive digital offerings
The Digital Download: Overdrive and Libby is a new program for adults at the Queen Creek Branch Library. It will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 28 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
The new series will explore the library’s digital content and apps. This month participants will explore OverDrive and Libby, an app that allows readers to access thousands of ebooks and audiobooks.
Learn how to create an account, place holds and download e-books by installing Overdrive’s Libby app on one’s electronic device. Attendees should bring passwords, tablet, e-reader or phone.
Health-related program tells how to be ‘kidney smart’
Join an instructor from Kidney Smart to learn what a person can do to keep his or her kidneys healthy. Attendees will learn about chronic kidney disease and its causes, diet and nutrition, benefits of employment and managing insurance, dialysis,and treatment choices that may be available.
This program for adults will be offered 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Zane Grey Community Room.
Learn about electronics, make circuit at Oct. 3 STEAM event
Join Eric Ose, the Robot Ambassador, for maker activities 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. The program is STEAM focused with electronics, robotics, arts/crafts, science and more. This is a HeatSync Labs outreach event.
Learn easy fun ways to combine paper based arts with electronics. Participants will use copper tape, batteries, LEDs and transistors as well as a vinyl cutter to make circuits. Use these techniques to come up with your own designs.
Registration appreciated. Ages under 8 will need to be accompanied by an adult. No experience necessary.
It will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is appropriate for ages 8 and older, including tweens, teens and adults.
No experience is needed.
The deadline to register is 3 p.m. Oct. 3.
Dating safely: Tips for teens
One in three teens report experiencing dating abuse, a problem that often starts with a bully at home or on the playground.
In this program for teens and adults, presented by the advocacy organization Bloom 365, parents and teens will learn about healthy relationships and teen dating abuse, including red flags, victim blaming, safety planning and how to help a friend.
It will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Computer coding class offered for all ages
Coding is an essential skill for the future! Families are invited to explore the world of coding together through a variety of games and activities. Absolute beginners are welcome.
This class will take place 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
A Series of Unboring Events: The Contested Collage
The kitty who will star in this collage is the cutest. Or is he just plain creepy? The answer to that question may be contested, a word which here means you could have a long discussion about it on Facebook.
Kids, ages 8-12, who love cats or are highly suspicious of them, are invited to create a cute (or creepy) collage featuring a mysterious feline.
This event will take place 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration ends at noon on Oct. 10. Attendees must give 24-hours cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Discover Frank Lloyd Wright works in Chandler
Learn about architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s work in Chandler in the 1920s and 30s, including San Marcos on the Desert and Broadacre City.
His close friendship with Dr. AJ Chandler led to some interesting projects and ideas for development.
This event is open to adults. It will take place 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the library’s Zane Grey Community Room.
The presenter will be Jody Crago from the Chandler History Museum.