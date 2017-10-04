Still time to donate candy for Trunk or Treat giveaways in Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek is seeking candy donations from the community for the annual Halloween event.
Trunk or Treat, presented by Dignity Health, will be held 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 on Ellsworth Road in Town Center.
Thousands of pieces of candy were distributed on Trunk or Treat Street at last year’s event. To keep up with the growing demand of trick-or-treaters, the recreation division is holding a candy drive.
Now through Oct. 13, donate a bag of candy at the Recreation Annex for a chance to win one of five grand prize Trunk or Treat VIP Experiences.
The VIP Experience will include four “no wait” in line at the Trunk or Treat Street experience passes, $20 in carnival tickets and reserved parking. Winners will be contacted on Monday, Oct. 16. Earn a raffle ticket for every 1-pound bag of unopened, individually wrapped candy donated.
A limited number of VIP Experiences will also be available for purchase at the Recreation Annex for $40 through Oct. 13, or until supplies run out.
Trunk or Treat provides a safe and unique way for families to enjoy an inexpensive evening of Halloween fun, according to a press release.
Children trick-or-treat by going from car trunk to car trunk on Trunk or Treat Street to get their bags filled with goodies.
There will also be carnival games, horse costume contest, escape rooms, food, vendors and other Halloween attractions.
To view a video about the event, visit the town’s website at http://www.queencreek.org/Home/Components/News/News/10569/13.
For additional information about sponsorship opportunities or questions, call Queen Creek Recreation Coordinator for Special Events, Erica Perez at 480-358-3719 or e-mail her at Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
Trunk or Treat is sponsored by the following businesses: Dignity Health, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Event Team, Cornerstone Church, Hunter Contracting, Paradox Escape Room and Joyride Express Car Wash.