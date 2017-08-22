Stormwater plan open house is tonight, economic development commission to meet Aug. 23

Angel investor initiative, public art study on commission agenda
Two opportunities for Queen Creek residents to learn about programs and plans affecting the town are taking place tonight and tomorrow morning.
Stormwater management plan, 6 p.m. Aug. 22
The first is a public meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Aug. 22, to discuss the town’s new stormwater management plan.
The town of Queen Creek is in the process of developing the new plan as part of a permitting process required by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
A public meeting to share information about the plan and solicit community input will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Founders Room at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road.
Information about the SWMP and a public input form are available on the town’s website at queencreek.org/Stormwater.
The SWMP will identify ways to protect local water resources by focusing on pollution prevention efforts within six federally required elements, also known as Minimum Control Measures, according to a press release. They are:
- Public education and outreach
- Public involvement and participation
- Illicit discharge detection and elimination
- Construction activity stormwater runoff control
- Post construction stormwater management in new development and redevelopment
- Pollution prevention and good housekeeping for municipal facilities and operations
To learn more about the town’s environmental efforts, including the SWMP, visit the town’s Environmental page.
Economic Development Commission, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 23
The second is the regular meeting of the Queen Creek Economic Development Commission, whose members will gather at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Town Hall Council Chambers at 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. The meeting is open to the public.
There will be a public comment period prior to the items for discussion portion of the agenda. Members of the public may address the commissioners on items that are not on the printed agenda. Speakers should observe the three-minute time limit.
Five discussion items were on the agenda on the town’s website on Aug. 17. They are:
• Consideration and possible approval of the July 26, 2017, meeting minutes.
•Presentation on the Phoenix East Valley Angel Investor Initiative.
• Presentation on proposed Queen Creek Unified School District bond.
• Presentation on the town of Queen Creek Public Art Study Group.
• Summary of current events: Reports from chair, commission members and economic development staff.
Revised agendas will be posted on the town’s website at queencreek.org.
Other meetings, classes and community events scheduled to take place in the town of Queen Creek include the following:
AUG. 29-TUESDAY
Fire Station No. 3 Ribbon Cutting: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Fire Station No. 3, 19159 E. Queen Creek Road. The town will celebrate the completion of Fire Station No. 3, a new neighborhood fire station in the northwest area of the community, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Immediately following the ceremony, tours will be provided of the new fire station. For more information, visit queencreek.org.
AUG. 31-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or call 480-888-1709. (Editor’s note: This event was originally listed at Aug. 24.)
Town Center Plan Update, Community-wide Framing: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 22350 S Ellsworth Road. Queen Creek residents are invited to share their input with the town’s economic development department and the design consulting team, and to explore a refined vision for Town Center. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 6-WEDNESDAY
Free Blood Pressure Check: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 6. The council plans to hold its first meeting Sept. 6 in the new Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. If the chambers are not ready, the meeting will be held at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 12-TUESDAY
Network QC Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709.
Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6 p.m., Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 20-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Sept. 6. The council plans to hold its first meeting Sept. 6 in the new Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. If the chambers are not ready, the meeting will be held at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
SEPT. 21-THURSDAY
Evening Network QC: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Location to be announced. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call the chamber at 480-888-1709 or visit its website at www.queencreekchamber.com.