Suicide prevention presentation scheduled for Oct. 24 at QCPAC

Queen Creek Unified School District will host the community event Act to Save A Life Oct. 24 at Queen Creek Performing Art Center, 22149 E. Ocotillo Road.
The presentation is intended to increase awareness of suicide prevention. It is targeted at helping parents and adults learn the best practices to support youths with a specific focus on how to recognize the markers of distress.
It is open to the community.
Act to Save A Life is sponsored by La Frontera Arizona/Empact-Suicide Prevention Center.
Topics that will be covered include increasing one’s awareness of:
•warning signs and risk factors of suicide;
•how to talk to your kids about suicide;
•monitoring social media for risk; and
•suicide bereavement.
Counselors from Empact and Queen Creek High School will be available to meet with parents and community members following the presentation.
For more information, visit qcusd.org.