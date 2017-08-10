Town accepting registration for annual cornhole tournament

Early registration ends Aug. 17; Founders’ Day event is Sept. 23
Whether you’re a cornhole champion or enjoy a fun game of bags with friends, Queen Creek’s Battle of the Bags competition is for you.
Held during Queen Creek’s signature Founders’ Day event, the community is invited to participate in the Battle of the Bags cornhole tournament. Sixteen teams will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis to participate in the exciting event.
Founders’ Day will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Founders’ Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road.
The Battle of the Bags entry fee is $40 per team, two players per team. Teams can register online at www.kbgamesllc.com/founders-day, or in-person at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.
For information about sponsorship or vendor opportunities, contact the Event Coordinator Erica Perez at 358-3719 or Erica.Perez@QueenCreek.org.
The deadline for vendor applications is Aug. 17. A special thanks to the sponsors of Founders’ Day: Event Team, Garn and Mason Orthodontics, Hunter Contracting, Joyride Express Car Wash, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, SRP and Central Christian Church.
For more information about the event or Battle of the Bags, visit QueenCreek.org/FoundersDay.
