‘Unboring events’ to feature craft project for teens, tweens at Queen Creek library

The following events are at Maricopa County Library District’s Queen Creek Branch Library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Call 602-652-3000 or go to www.mcldaz.org. The library is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday.
A Series of Unboring Events: The Illustrious Index, July 5
The word illustrious in the library’s “A Series of Unboring Events” means “so skillfully decorated as to be the most eye-catching object in one’s bedroom.” As you know, the word index refers to a list of significant items.
Organized children ages 8-12 years old may drop in any time between 3 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. July 5 to decorate a jar in which to keep an index of their dreams, memories or places to avoid.
It will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is required and ends at noon July 5. Go online to register.
Attendee must give a 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Learn to solder a sign during July 11 STEAM event
Join Eric Ose, the Robot Ambassador, for maker activities 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. The program is STEAM focused with electronics, robotics, arts/crafts, science and more. This is a HeatSync Labs outreach event.
Participants in the July 11 program will make a welcome sign for the monthly meet-ups by learning to solder. Ages under 8 will need to be accompanied by an adult. No experience necessary.
It will take place in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
This event is appropriate for ages 8 and older, including tweens, teens and adults.
No experience is needed.
The deadline to register is 3 p.m. July 11.
Time to transform badges into buttons to display
Need some flair for a backpack or lanyard? Drop in and turn badge achievements from Maricopa County Reads into buttons with the library’s nifty button-maker. Limit three buttons per customer.
This event will take place 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 15, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room. It is open to all ages.
Haven’t earned a badge yet? Register and earn badges at https://maricopacountyreads.org/.
A Series of Unboring Events: The Passing Penumbra
The word penumbra in the library’s “A Series of Unboring Events” means “the moon’s mysterious shadow that will engulf the land during the solar eclipse on Aug. 21.” Staring directly into the sun is reckless. To be prepared for the phenomenon, astronomers ages 8-12 may drop in to create a pinhole projector for safely viewing the eclipse. Supplies are limited; registration required.
It will take place 3-4:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is required and ends at noon July 19. Go online to register.
Attendee must give a 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
‘A Wrinkle in Time’ is subject of book discussion
The Queen Creek Branch Library Book Discussion group meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month.
This month’s book is “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle. Registration requested.
It will take place July 20 in the Mary Lou Fulton Story Time Room.
Registration is requested; deadline is 3 p.m. July 20. Attendees must give 24-hour cancellation notice to allow others on the waiting list to attend.
Teen tech experts
Let library teen tech experts help answer tech questions from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays monthly. The next sessions are July 5 and 12.
The teen tech experts can help with library downloadable materials, e-mail accounts, smart phones and tablets, social network accounts and MS Office applications. Drop in with questions and/or a device.