Vintage and Vino shopping event returns Oct. 13-14 to Queen Creek

Vintage and Vino, Queen Creek’s signature shopping and sipping showcase, will return this weekend — Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road.
Launched locally in 2015, Vintage and Vino is a combination vintage-shopping experience and wine affair featuring a broad range of vendors and fine wines from across the state and Southwest. This year’s event will offer more than 100 vendors, a kids’ crafts zone, a wine lounge for the adults ages 21 and older and an on-site spa offering massages, facials and other professional treatments for attendees.
Swing by the mimosa bar before perusing booth after booth full of handmade jewelry, vintage artwork, antique furniture and farm-style home décor, or sample through a bevy of small plates from local food vendors to maintain energy for shopping.
A portion of the proceeds raised from ticket sales will go toward Foster Hope Foundation, which seeks to provide Arizona’s under-funded foster system with the resources it desperately needs.
For the first time, this edition of Vintage and Vino includes extended Friday night hours, with the event set to run 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Parking is free.
Tickets range in price from $5 for general admission to $20, which includes wine package. They are available online or at the gate.
For more about Vintage and Vino or to purchase tickets, visit VintageandVinoAZ.com.