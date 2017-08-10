Volunteers needed for Sept. 6 military memorial service

Volunteer orientation to take place this Saturday, Aug. 12, in Queen Creek
Military Moms in Queen Creek/San Tan Valley is seeking volunteers to help plan and set up a Sept. 6 memorial service for servicemen and women who lost their life while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
A volunteer orientation will take place 10 a.m.-noon this Saturday, Aug. 12, at Third Place Cup, 21805 S. Ellsworth Road in downtown Queen Creek.
People who are unable to attend the orientation but would still like to volunteer may call Bridgette Crosby, who oversees the local Military Moms group, at 480-235-8388.
The Annual Nathan Martens Candlelight Memorial takes place on Sept. 6 at San Tan Mountain Regional Park, 6533 W. Phillips Road in Queen Creek.
The ceremony will begin at sunset – around 6:30 p.m. – at the Nathan Martens Arizona Memorial just inside the entrance to the park.
The public is invited to attend.
“It’s really beautiful. We have candles lit and flags lining the site,” Ms. Crosby said. “We have a bell that is tolled for each person who has died.”
The park’s memorial was named for Navy Corpsman Martens, a Queen Creek man who was killed during a night patrol on Sept. 6, 2005.
His family continues to honor his memory along with Arizona’s Fallen Heroes every year on Sept. 6 at the memorial bearing his name at the park.
There are more than 200 names engraved on four plaques at the memorial site.
Volunteers are needed to help out with event planning as well as set-up and clean-up, Ms. Crosby said.
“We had about 200 people last year and and one volunteer. We really need volunteers to help set up,” Ms. Crosby told the Queen Creek Independent.
For more information, call Ms. Crosby at 480-235-8388 or visit the Nathan Martens Arizona Memorial and Military Moms in QC/STV pages on Facebook.