School district to host voter registration drive Sept. 27 in Queen Creek

Are you registered to vote? Queen Creek Unified School District will host a voter registration drive from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the district office, 20217 E. Chandler Heights Road in Queen Creek.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes will be on-site helping to register voters. The entire process takes about two minutes.
People can visit the Maricopa County Elections Department website to check if they are already registered to vote.
The event takes place the day following National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 26.