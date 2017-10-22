This week in Queen Creek: lunch mob, Coffee with a Cop, drug take-back day

Editor’s note: The following events are just a few of the many meetings, classes and community events taking place in the town of Queen Creek. We invite readers to submit news about classes, meetings and events taking place in Queen Creek by e-mail to qcnews@newszap.com. Items run as space is available. To guarantee placement, please call 480-982-7799. For a modest fee, you can choose how you want your item to appear, when you want it to run and the newspaper where you’d like to see it placed. Our “Celebrations” packages are perfect to announce achievements, anniversaries, birthdays, births, engagements, graduations, special occasions and weddings.
OCT. 26-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or its Facebook page, or call 480-888-1709.
OCT. 28-SATURDAY
Coffee with a Cop: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Target, 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road. This event provides an opportunity for residents to come together with members of Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek in a casual setting to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee. For more information about MCSO, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.
Prescription Drug Take Back Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen Creek Law Enforcement and Community Chambers Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Presented by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6-Queen Creek in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Take Back event provides an opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medication. Liquids, needles and inhalers will not be accepted. For more information about MCSO, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO.
NOV. 1-WEDNESDAY
Free Blood Pressure Check: 9-11 a.m. Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Conducted by members of the Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department. For more information, visit www.queencreek.org.
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
NOV. 8-WEDNESDAY
Planning and Zoning Commission Regular Meeting: Work study session 6-7 p.m., regular meeting 7-8 p.m., Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. For more information or to view an agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
Arizona Archaeological Society, San Tan Chapter, Seminar: 7 p.m., San Tan Historical Society Museum, 20425 S. Old Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Free. Open to the public. San Tan Chapter hosts free classes and seminars on the second Wednesday of the month September through May at the museum. Additional parking behind the museum off Queen Creek Road. For more information and an extended schedule of speakers, visit http://www.azarchsoc.org/SanTan.
NOV. 14-TUESDAY
Network QC Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m., Queen Creek Branch Library, Zane Grey Room, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road in Queen Creek. Monthly get-together presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with other members and present a 30-second verbal commercial to the group. Cost to attend is $5 for chamber members and $10 for future members. Fee can be paid by cash or check at the door. For more information, call the chamber office at 480-888-1709 or visit its website.
Queen Creek Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting: 6-8 p.m., Municipal Services Building, San Tan Conference Room, 22358 S. Ellsworth Road. To view the agenda, visit the Calendar listing on the town’s website: www.queencreek.org.
NOV. 15-WEDNESDAY
Queen Creek Town Council Regular Meeting: To begin following the 5:30 p.m. joint meeting of the council and planning and zoning commission. Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway. Public hearings are not heard before 7 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.queencreek.org.
NOV. 18-SATURDAY
Pancake Breakfast and Touch-A-Truck: 9-11 a.m., Queen Creek Town Hall courtyard, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road. Residents are invited to wake up to “what’s cooking” in Queen Creek at the free, annual community pancake breakfast presented by the town. Hosted by the Queen Creek Town Council, this fun and casual event is an opportunity for residents to learn what’s happening in the town, share their feedback about specific projects and enjoy a free breakfast with friends and neighborsvisit . For more information, visit queencreek.org.
NOV. 30-THURSDAY
Lunch Mob: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Presented by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at a different member restaurant on the last Thursday of every month. The restaurant is generally announced the week of the event. For information and to register, visit the chamber website at www.queencreekchamber.com or its Facebook page, or call 480-888-1709.
ONGOING MON-FRI
Boys and Girls Clubs of Queen Creek: Open 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 22411 S. Ellsworth Road at Founders’ Park. Opens earlier on early-release days at schools. After-school program for ages 5-12 is 2:30-7 p.m. Teen program for ages 13-18 is 2:30-8 p.m. The areas used on a daily basis include three rooms and an outdoor field space. For more information, call 480-358-3769.
ONGOING WEDNESDAYS
Senior Activities Program: 9 a.m.-noon, Queen Creek Library Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Enjoy interacting with adults ages 50 and older. There is no fee to attend, but attendees are asked to complete a senior registration form prior to participating. Some field trips and activities may require a nominal fee. Monthly events include a birthday celebration, guest speakers and weekly bingo. For more information, call Christina Lopez at 480-358-3718 or visit www.queencreek.org.
ONGOING THURSDAYS
Free Health Care for Uninsured/Underinsured Children: The Banner Children’s Healthmobile will offer free health care for underinsured and uninsured children from birth to age 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Banner Ironwood Medical Center, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The children do not need to live in San Tan Valley. Services include diagnosis and treatment of episodic illness, immunizations, referrals to appropriate specialty care (the cost of the specialty services are not covered by Banner school-based health centers), sports and camps physicals and well-child checks. Appointments are encouraged. For more information and to set an appointment, call the central appointment line at 480-412-6344. Walk-ins will be accepted if the case load allows.