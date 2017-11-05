I-10 overnight restrictions set near SR 587 south of Chandler

The ongoing Interstate 10 pavement-improvement project between State Route 587 (Casa Blanca Road) and the Gila River bridge south of Chandler will require overnight lane restrictions during the week of Nov. 5-10 (Sunday through Thursday nights), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes if possible while the following restrictions are in place:
- East- and westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in each direction in areas between SR 587 and the Gila River bridge from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights (Nov. 5-10) for the I-10 resurfacing project. Please allow extra travel time and plan on using an alternate route.
Alternate routes are available depending on direction of travel and destination. Riggs Road will serve as one local alternate route. State routes 87, 187 and/or 387 also can serve as possible alternate routes adjacent to I-10. Please allow extra travel time. I-10 drivers traveling beyond Phoenix area should consider avoiding the I-10 restrictions by using I-8 and SR 85 as alternate routes.
Project schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.