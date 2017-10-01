I-17 weeknight ramp closures in Phoenix Oct. 2-5

Drivers should consider alternate routes while following restrictions are in place:
- Northbound I-17 ramp to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix closed overnight from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 3). North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue also closed.
- Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights (Oct. 2-4). Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Utopia Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights (Oct. 3-4).
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Greenway Road closed overnight from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 5).
- Northbound I-17 ramp to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix closed overnight from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday (Oct. 6). Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive also closed.
In addition to ramp closures, drivers should use caution and be prepared to merge safely in work zones that include lane closures, including overnight closures of the I-17 HOV lanes near the Loop 101 interchange.
The $3.7 million I-17 wrong-way vehicle alert system is scheduled to be fully operational by early next year. ADOT is installing the system to examine how technology, including thermal cameras for detecting wrong-way vehicles, can help reduce the risk of crashes caused by wrong-way drivers.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other freeway improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan. A primary funding source for improvement work is a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.
