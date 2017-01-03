$25,000 in AZWP grants available to help women, children

The Arizona Women’s Partnership Inc. has announced the availability of its 2017 grant application. AZWP is an all-volunteer philanthropic 501(c)3 nonprofit that awards grants to grassroots charities that assist underserved women and children at risk in Arizona, according to a press release.
“We are proud to note that the Arizona Women’s Partnership Inc. has awarded over $350,000 in grants since 2003 to more than 55 grassroots nonprofits, many of which are multiple-year recipients,” Paula Cullison, AZWP president and founder, said in the release. “The Arizona Women’s Partnership plans to award over $25,000 in grants this cycle as we celebrate our 15th year.”
Grant recipients address critical issues such as: domestic violence, child abuse, adult literacy, youth at risk, ESL, foster children, refugees, homelessness and hunger. Funds are generated through donations and fundraisers.
Applicants must be 501(c)3 nonprofits with operating budgets of under $300,000. Also, they must be in good financial standing, be non-sectarian, non-partisan and non-school affiliated and reflect the AZWP’s mission.
The Arizona Women’s Partnership 2017 grant application is on the website www.azwp.org. Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2017. Grant awards will be distributed mid-year.
For more information, visit www.azwp.org or e-mail azwpinc@aol.com.