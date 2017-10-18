Accident at Ironwood, Germann expected to divert more traffic through Queen Creek

The town of Queen Creek is recommending motorists use alternate routes this morning due to increased traffic on Ellsworth Road, according to its Facebook page (Queen Creek Town Hall).
The increase is due to drivers detouring through Queen Creek to avoid Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley, where a vehicular accident has closed the road at Germann Road.
Pinal County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page around 7 a.m.: “Please avoid Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley. There has been a serious accident involving two semi-trucks at Ironwood and Germann. Unknown how long the road will be shut down.”
Many drivers wishing to access U.S. 60 and SR 24 are using Ocotillo or Combs roads to get to Ellsworth in Queen Creek.
The town is advising people to allow extra time for travel and to consider alternate routes such as Sossaman, Power or Higley roads.