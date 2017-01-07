Accused San Tan Valley rapist Kost pleads guilty to felony charges

The man accused of sexually assaulting several girls at Poston Butte High School has entered into a plea agreement.
On Friday, Tyler Kost pleaded guilty to felony charges of dangerous crimes against children, child abuse, and attempted sexual conduct with a minor,
Sentencing could range from 3 to 3.75 years for each count. The state is recommending in the plea that total range would be 3 years to 7.5 years.
Pinal County officials say that per the plea agreement, Mr. Kost must register as a sex offender on the probation counts carrying the 15 years of probation.
Once he hits 25 years old or completes rules of probation, he can work his way off the list.
Mr. Kost would be ordered to have no contact with any victims unless with written approval.
He also must pay restitution to each victim, not to exceed $150,000 for any costs as result of the crime committed against them
Mr. Kost was arrested in 2014 after the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a tip accusing him of sexual assault against five victims. He was 18 at the time.
Mr. Kost was initially booked on two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor. Detectives later identified eight other girls who said they were sexually abused by Mr. Kost.
However, his defense attorneys believe the victims may have colluded with each other and lied about their stories. But the girls claimed they were just venting and didn’t have a plan against Mr. Kost.
Editor’s note: Through partnership Independent Newspapers is publishing information provided by CBS 5 News. The story can be found here.
Read earlier stories here: