ADOT: State Route 69 closed because of Goodwin Fire

State Route 69 near Prescott is closed in both directions because of the Goodwin Fire near Mayer, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed between Interstate 17 at Cordes Junction and the State Route 169 junction near Prescott.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Drivers should use alternate routes and be prepared for delays on those routes. Motorists headed to Prescott may take State Route 169 or State Route 89 instead of SR 69.
For the most current information about highway closures and restrictions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow us on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.