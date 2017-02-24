ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for Feb. 24-27

Closures or lane restrictions for improvement projects are scheduled along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 24-27), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Eastbound Interstate 10 is scheduled be closed in west Phoenix for part of the weekend while crews set up a work zone for a future South Mountain Freeway interchange. Drivers should consider alternate routes, use caution and allow extra travel time for the following restrictions:
- Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 75th and 51st avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) for work zone setup related to the future South Mountain Freeway interchange near 59th Avenue. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd and 79th avenues also closed. Expect heavy traffic. Consider alternate routes, including northbound/eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) to I-17 in north Phoenix.
- Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) for lane striping. Both Loop 101 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time. Alternate routes include westbound US 60 west of Loop 101.
- Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane in areas between Verrado Way and State Route 85 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Feb. 25-26) for lane striping. Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Note: Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at Watson Rd closed 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Sunday and westbound off- and on-ramps at Miller Rd closed 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday (times approximate).
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Power and Higley roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) for traffic-flow sensor installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Sossaman Road closed. Consider exiting westbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Higley Road.
- Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Higley and Greenfield roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for traffic-flow detector installation. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Power Road and Superstition Spring Boulevard closed. Consider exiting westbound US 60 ahead of closure and using Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to Greenfield Road.
- Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane between 19th Avenue and Thomas Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for construction. Southbound I-17 also narrowed to two lanes between Van Buren Street and 19th Avenue. Consider alternate routes including Interstate 10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
- Westbound/Southbound Loop 101 frontage road closed between 75th Avenue and Beardsley Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for utility work. Southbound Loop 101 off-ramp to Beardsley Road and Union Hills Drive also closed. Consider alternate routes, including westbound Deer Valley Road to southbound 83rd Avenue.
- Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) for maintenance. Consider exiting to eastbound Baseline Road and using northbound Priest Drive to access US 60.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.