ADOT weekend freeway travel advisory for March 17-20

A busy stretch of southbound Interstate 17 will be closed in Phoenix this weekend as crews begin to replace the freeway’s worn pavement with a new layer of smooth rubberized asphalt. Drivers should consider alternate routes while the Arizona Department of Transportation starts what will be a series of weekend closures for the I-17 resurfacing south of Dunlap Avenue. Use caution and allow extra travel time while the following Phoenix-area freeway restrictions are in place:
- Southbound Interstate 17 closed between Dunlap and Glendale avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 20) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Peoria Avenue also closed. Consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 and southbound State Route 51. Expect heavy delays when southbound I-17 traffic detours on the frontage road between Dunlap and Glendale avenues. Note: No left turns allowed from Dunlap or Northern avenues at I-17 (both directions) due to bridge work. Please consider other cross streets, including Bethany Home Road, for left-turn access to I-17 or frontage roads.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Warner Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Saturday (March 18) for overhead sign work. Both US 60 ramps to southbound Loop 101 also closed. Consider using southbound McClintock Drive or Alma School Road and follow detour signs. Southbound Loop 101 traffic also can detour along southbound frontage road. Please use caution and allow extra travel time.
- Southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between Warner Road and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (March 19) for overhead sign work. Southbound Loop 101 traffic will detour along frontage road. Please use caution and allow extra travel time.
Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.
For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.
ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. The primary funding source for regional freeway improvements is a half-cent sales tax approved by county voters in 2004. More information about ADOT projects and the regional plan is available at azdot.gov/PhoenixMetro.