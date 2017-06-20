Allegiant announces 8 new nonstop destinations at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Allegiant Air today announced it is adding eight new nonstop destinations at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (Gateway Airport); the largest service expansion since the popular low-cost airline arrived in Mesa nearly 10 years ago. With these additional routes, Allegiant will offer service to 46 nonstop destinations from the greater Phoenix area.
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is owned and operated by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority. PMGAA consists of representation from Mesa, Gilbert, Queen Creek, Gila River Indian Community, Phoenix, and Apache Junction.
The new routes include major Midwest destinations Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Louisville, Omaha and St. Louis/Belleville. Additionally, Boise will join the list of Mountain West destinations available to Gateway Airport. For the first time, nonstop service to Florida launches with flights to the popular vacation destination of Tampa/St. Pete Florida.
“Eight new destinations are a further testament to the growing strength of the Phoenix East Valley market,” Mesa Mayor John Giles, chairman of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in a press release. “Today’s announcement by our airline partner Allegiant is great news for air travelers and the East Valley economy.”
“We are proud to be growing again at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. These eight new routes show that local travelers have continued to embrace Allegiant’s unique brand of ultra-low-cost fares and nonstop service to destinations around the country,” Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of Allegiant, said in the release. “We are so grateful to our loyal customers in the area for helping us grow here and are excited to offer nonstop flights to these eight cities at a fare that everyone can afford.”
Gateway Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million passengers in 2016, and anticipates a sharp increase in activity associated with these eight new destinations. Several construction projects designed to increase capacity and enhance convenience of existing airport facilities and infrastructure are already underway at the airport.
“Air travelers across the region have long been requesting additional airline services at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport,” J. Brian O’Neill, executive cirector/CEO of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release. “I commend Allegiant for their continued investment in the greater Phoenix market. We are committed to working hard to ensure these new flights are very successful.”
For more information about Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport please visit www.gatewayairport.com.