Applications for 2018 spring hunts due Oct. 10

Applications for 2018 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison and bear are due Oct. 10, according to a press release.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting online applications and paper applications, which both must be received by 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Postmarks do not count.
To apply online, visit https://draw.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” Paper applications can be dropped off at any AZGFD regional office or mailed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Drawing Section, P.O. Box 74020
Phoenix, AZ 85087-1052.
The “2018 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet is online, and printed booklets are available at AZGFD regional offices or from license dealers.
Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (Oct. 10, 2017). Licenses are valid for one year from date of purchase and can be purchased online, as well as at all AZGFD offices and license dealers statewide.
The department encourages applicants who don’t yet have a free AZGFD portal account to establish one. Your portal account will give you VIP access to draw results up to a week before results are released to the general public. It’s easy to create one, and it’s free! Visit www.azgfd.gov, click on the “My Account” button in the upper right-hand corner of the home page, then select the “Create Account” option.
Want to protect coveted bonus points in case “life happens” and you can’t go on the hunt? Purchase PointGuard when applying online. PointGuard ensures if a successful applicant is unable to participate in a hunt for any reason, the accumulated bonus points that were expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated.
Your bonus points can be protected for only $5 per species, per applicant, purchased through your portal account. You must have an AZGFD portal account in order to purchase PointGuard. PointGuard for spring 2018 hunts can be purchased through Nov. 2.
For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/draw or call 602-942-3000.