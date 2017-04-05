April is National Safe Digging Month

Safe Digging Month is a collaborative effort of the Common Ground Alliance, national one-call centers and other organizations. Its purpose is to remind everyone that no matter the size of the project, the law requires people to notify Arizona811 so that all underground utilities can be located and marked.
Some utility lines may be buried at a shallow depth and an unintended shovel thrust can have potentially dangerous and/or costly consequences, according to a press release.
Knowing the location of buried facilities is the simplest and easiest way to prevent accidental utility strikes, which keeps everyone safe and protects the vital utilities members of the public rely on every day.
Call at least two full working days before the start of your digging project. It’s free and it’s the law, according to the release.
For more information on 811, visit the Arizona 811 website at arizona811.com or inquire by calling 8-1-1. Visit mesaaz.gov/energy for more information.