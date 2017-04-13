Arizona: Only a few days left to file 2016 income taxes

The Arizona Department of Revenue reminds Arizona residents they have only a few days remaining to file their 2016 individual income taxes.
The deadline to file 2016 state individual income taxes is midnight, April 18.
Most taxpayers are taking advantage of the benefits of electronically filing their returns, according to a press release. Electronic filing benefits include being easier, more secure, faster processing and having refunds issued more quickly than paper returns, according to the release.
At this point, more than 2 million taxpayers have filed 2016 State of Arizona tax returns, with approximately 1.8 million filing electronically. Another 240,000 tax filers have submitted paper returns.
In 2016, more than 3.3 million state of Arizona individual tax returns were filed for the 2015 tax year, with about 80 percent e-filed.
Visit the Arizona Department of Revenue website to see the list of software providers that are certified to submit electronically filed returns with the department.
Other taxpayer resources include the following: Low-income, active military personnel and EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) eligible taxpayers, as well as seniors or students can take advantage of the Free File Alliance. The latter is a partnership between the Arizona Department of Revenue and a consortium of tax preparation software companies that provide free, state and federal tax preparation with e-filing services to qualified Arizona taxpayers.
The Free File Alliance allows taxpayers to choose from multiple free file offerings and directs them to a private company’s website where they can use the free service to prepare and file their returns electronically.
To take advantage of this program, start by using this link on the Arizona Department of Revenue website Where’s My Refund?
Taxpayers can check on the status of their refunds by clicking the “Where’s My Refund?” link in www.azdor.gov.
Direct Deposit. Direct deposit is an easy and convenient way to get your refund. You can put your banking information on your tax return and have your refund deposited into your bank account and not have to worry about receiving your refund check in the mail.
Direct deposit is available to you whether you file your return electronically or by mail.
For more tax filing information and Department of Revenue resources, taxpayers can go to www.azdor.gov
This year’s tax filing deadline is April 18. This is because the usual deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday and Monday, April 17, is when Emancipation Day is being observed in Washington D.C.