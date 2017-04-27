AZ groups to mark President Trump’s first 100 days with protests

Saturday, April 29, marks President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, and Arizona’s environmental advocates are marking the occasion with rallies and marches across the state protesting his policies on climate change.
The Sierra Club sponsors events in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Prescott and Tucson, and other groups are holding marches in Clifton and Sierra Vista.
Larky Hodges, a volunteer for the Phoenix event, said the president set the tone when he nominated Scott Pruitt, a climate-change skeptic who has sued the Environmental Protection Agency 14 times, to head that agency.
“Putting Scott Pruitt in charge of the EPA, cutting funding to the EPA; cutting funding to NASA and NOAA to prevent them from keeping data,” Ms. Hodges said. “It’s a big deal that they’re trying to cut funding to anybody and everybody who does any climate research.”
The Arizona marches are part of a nationwide effort in hundreds of cities, including a large march in Washington, D.C. Details on all the events are online at peoplesclimate.org.
Lori Poloni-Staudinger, executive director and president of the group “Together We Will – Northern Arizona,” is helping organize the Flagstaff march. She said the administration already had tried time and again to undermine the science underlying climate change.
“There’s been some bullying tactics toward scientists, threats to the EPA, not allowing science to predominate in deciding policy. Information not being readily available on public websites; ties to oil and gas interests,” she said. “That’s problematic.”
President Trump also has threatened to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accords and moved to cancel the EPA’s Clean Power Plan, calling it a threat to jobs.
The plan would have forced coal-fired power plants to reduce their carbon emissions.
