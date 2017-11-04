Ballots for mail-in election due on Tuesday, Nov. 7

It’s too late to mail ballot; here are drop-off sites
The Pinal County Elections Department reminds voters that all ballots for the Regional Transportation Authority Propositions 416/417 are due by 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.
It is too late to mail in a ballot, but there are several options for voters wanting to turn in their ballot to be counted.
Voters can turn in a ballot to the following locations during regular business hours:
Pinal County Recorder’s Office; 31 N. Pinal Street, Building E, Florence, AZ 85132
Pinal County Recorder’s Office; 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite No. 800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Pinal County Recorder’s Office; 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Saddlebrooke Sheriff’s Substation; 63701 E. Saddlebrooke Boulevard, Suite C, Saddlebrooke, AZ 85739
San Tan Valley Sheriff’s Substation; 40815 N. Ironwood Drive, #101, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
Pinal County Elections Warehouse; 188 Main St., Coolidge, AZ 85128
Maricopa City Hall, 39700 W. Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, AZ 85138
On Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 7), the following locations will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accept ballots:
Pinal County Recorder’s Office; 31 N. Pinal Street, Building E, Florence, AZ 85132
Pinal County Recorder’s Office; 575 N. Idaho Road, Suite No. 800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
Pinal County Recorder’s Office; 820 E. Cottonwood Lane, Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
Maricopa City Hall, 39700 W. Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa, AZ 85138
Avra Valley Fire Station No. 194; 21021 E. Homestead, Red Rock, AZ 85145
Ray Unified School District Office; 701 N. Highway 177, Kearny, AZ 85137
Stanfield District Office; 515 S. Stanfield Road, Stanfield, AZ 85172
*Note – Voters who have a spoiled ballot can get a replacement ballot from any of the recorder’s offices. For more information call 520-509-3555 or 3-1-1 (from a cell inside many areas of the county).
For more information on the Regional Transportation Authority propositions, go to pinalcountyaz.gov.