Constant Aviation holds grand opening event at its newest facility in Mesa

Constant Aviation, a full-service MRO (aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company) with a nationwide network, celebrated the grand opening of its Mesa location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Located at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, 5615 S. Sossaman Road, the state-of-the-art facility totals 75,000 square feet, with 50,000 square feet of hangar space, fully optimized for MRO operations. Constant Aviation appointed Stan Younger to serve as regional vice president, responsible for overseeing the full implementation of the new site, and Scott Sweeny to oversee site operations, according to a press release.
“It is with great excitement that we celebrate the official opening of our Mesa facility. Our first aircraft was inducted for maintenance and modifications on Sept. 18, 2017. The facility provides full service MRO capabilities to support our west coast region. In addition to the talent already in place, we have 50 immediate openings in Mesa, and more planned to meet the needs of our customers,” Stephen Maiden, president and CEO of Constant Aviation, said in the release.
“Constant Aviation is a tremendous addition to the growing Aerospace and Aviation businesses in Mesa’s District 6. With the anticipated 150 well-paying jobs they will bring, Constant is the perfect partner to welcome to Gateway. The Gateway area is one of the fastest growing in the country, and bringing in a company like Constant Aviation will only add to the draw the area already has,” Councilman Kevin Thompson said in the release.
“Congratulations to Constant Aviation and welcome to Mesa,” Mesa Mayor John Giles said in the release. “When companies are looking for a new location, Mesa’s business-friendly environment and stellar connectivity provide a great advantage for business. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and the surrounding area, has become a true hub for aviation and is a perfect fit for Constant Aviation’s aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul operations.”
With existing locations in Cleveland, Orlando, and Las Vegas, the addition of Mesa, Arizona, will be Constant Aviation’s second location in the west.
About Constant Aviation
Constant Aviation has locations at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cuyahoga County Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and Las Vegas International Airport. Constant specializes in airframe and engine maintenance, major repairs, avionics, interior refurbishment, paint, parts distribution and accessory services. As one of the fastest growing MRO’s in the country, Constant Aviation understands the importance of aircraft availability, predictability and minimizing operational costs for their customers. Constant Aviation has raised the bar in aircraft maintenance expectations and provides customers with a one-stop shop option when it comes to maintenance events. For more information, please visit www.constantaviation.com or call 216-261-7119.