County to offer free diabetes classes in San Tan Valley

Pinal County Public Health Services District is sponsoring free diabetes education classes starting Aug. 17.
Led by Sheri Steincamp MS, RDN, CDE, CHWC, the diabetes classes offer how-to information and skill-building on monitoring, healthy eating, being active, problem solving, medications and reducing risks, according to a press release from the county.
The classes will take place 6-7 p.m. at the San Tan Valley Public Health Clinic, 36235 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley. The schedule and topics are:
- Thursday, Aug. 17: Healthy eating for diabetes
- Thursday, Sept. 21: Being active – What can I do?
- Thursday, Oct. 19: Healthy eating: It’s not just about the carbs
To reserve a spot or for more information, call 520-866-4515 or e-mail Cori.Gagen@pinalcountyaz.gov.
Walk-ins are welcome, according to the release.