Dignity Health Chandler Regional Wound Center participates in Wound Care Awareness Week

The Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Oxygen Center at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds. The fourth annual Wound Care Awareness Week is being held June 5-9.
The center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. Staff members will dedicate the week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions, according to a press release.
It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy.
If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb, according to the release.
“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said Brian Paterick, MD, medical director for the Chandler Center, which is a member of the Healogics network. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”
People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may visit the Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Oxygen Center at Chandler Regional Medical Center, 1875 W. Frye Road in Chandler. Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing changed their life. To schedule an appointment, call 480-728-3701 or visit its website.