Driver dies after bus rolls over on interstate

A bus carrying staff and volunteers for the Phantom Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps was involved in a rollover incident early morning of Monday, July 3, just east of the Arizona-California border on I-10.
The driver of the bus died at the scene. Eight of the 13 passengers were transported to hospitals. All are expected to be released today. The passengers included members of the cooking, souvenir and tour management teams.
None of the performing members were involved.
The group spent the day after the crash at Queen Creek High School, according to a Facebook post to the Queen Creek Independent from Linda Moyer of Queen Creek.
The corps is made of 155 students, plus another 50 staff members. It is based in Rockford, Illinois, according to its website: regiment.org.
Police are investigating the cause of the rollover, which shut down the highway for more than an hour. The highway reopened shortly before 6 a.m. July 3, according to a Tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The corps was on its way from Riverside, California, where it performed Sunday night, to its next show in Mesa, according to an update on the group’s website. The group canceled its Mesa performance, according to the website.
Several corps have offered their assistance to the Phantom Regiment organization.