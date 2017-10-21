Entrada del Oro Sewer Co. renewing release of wastewater into tributary of Queen Creek

The Entrada del Oro Sewer Co., dba Liberty Utilities, 5301 S. Superstition Mountain Drive No. 104A, PMB 422, in Gold Canyon, has applied for a renewal Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the proposed discharge of up to 300,000 gallons per day of treated domestic wastewater.
It will be discharged from the Entrada del Oro Wastewater Treatment Plant to a tributary of Queen Creek in the Middle Gila River Basin in Township 1S, Range 10E, Section 30, in Pinal County.
The Entrada del Oro WWTP is a privately owned treatment works that receives domestic wastewater from residential and commercial sources in Gold Canyon.
Sludge is sent to the Gold Canyon WWTP for further treatment and dewatering before being sent to Butterfield Landfill for final disposal, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
The Entrada del Oro Wastewater Treatment Plant is approximately 2 miles northeast of the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and West El Camino Viejo. It serves Approximately 1,100 homes in the Entrada del Oro subdivision.
The permit and fact sheet may be viewed online at http://www.azdeq.gov/notices by typing the permit number (AZ0024899) in the “Keywords” search box. The draft permit can be viewed here. A draft fact sheet can be viewed here.
The public notice and related documentation also are available for public review 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the ADEQ Records Center, 1110 W. Washington St., Phoenix, Arizona, 85007. Call 602-771-4380 or e-mail recordscenter@azdeq.gov 24 hours in advance to schedule an appointment to review the file.
Comments may be received Oct. 12– Nov. 11, according to the public notice.
Residents may submit comments or request a public hearing on the proposed action in writing, to Richard Mendolia, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, 1110 W. Washington St., Phoenix, Arizona 85007, or electronically to rjm@azdeq.gov.
All written comments received by ADEQ by the close of business on the date 30 days after publication of this notice will be considered in the final permit decision. A public hearing request must be in writing and must include the reasons for such request. If there is a significant degree of public interest, the director will hold a hearing in accordance with A.A.C. R18-9-A908(B).
ADEQ will take reasonable measures to provide access to department services to individuals with limited ability to speak, write, or understand English and/or to those with disabilities. Requests for language interpretation services or for disability accommodations must be made at least 48 hours in advance by contacting: 7-1-1 for TDD; 602-771-2215 for disability accessibility; or Ian Bingham, Title VI Nondiscrimination Coordinator at 602-771-4322 or idb@azdeq.gov.