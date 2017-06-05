Explore Arizona parks during National Great Outdoors Month

Water activities – The lake and river parks offer something for everyone to enjoy, like beaches, watersports, boating, fishing and campsites. Explore at: Buckskin Mountain State Park, Cattail Cove State Park, Lake Havasu State Park , Patagonia Lake State Park, River Island State Park, and Roper Lake State Park. There’s even a dog beach at Cattail Cove State Park for four-legged family members.
Find boating and water sports at: Alamo Lake State Park, Buckskin Mountain State Park, Cattail Cove State Park, Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area, Lake Havasu State Park, Lyman Lake State Park, Patagonia Lake State Park and River Island State Park.
Camping – Want to get outdoors from the comfort of a camping cabin? Available at Alamo Lake, Dead Horse Ranch, Kartchner Caverns, Lyman Lake, and Roper Lake state parks, these cabins are equipped with amenities. Prefer to tent or RV camp? Reserve a campsite at one of the 15 parks complete with electric and water hook-ups as well as showers and picnic areas.
Kartchner Caverns Tour – Get outdoors and underground. Kartchner Caverns State Park is a living cave that was formed over 20,000 years and is still growing today. During the 90-minute tour, guests will see Arizona’s largest column formation and other features.
Night Life – Arizona is also home to beautiful night skies and sunsets. Enjoy the outdoors after dark with moonlight hikes and experience a special stargazing party.