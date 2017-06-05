Explore Arizona parks during National Great Outdoors Month

June is National Great Outdoors Month and Arizona State Parks and Trails can show residents and visitors to the state how to make the most of it.
Whether spending a weekend or a day, the parks will give guests a reason to get out of the house and into an adventure.
Arizona’s parks offer the following activities this month, according to a press release:

Water activities – The lake and river parks offer something for everyone to enjoy, like beaches, watersports, boating, fishing and campsites. Explore at: Buckskin Mountain State ParkCattail Cove State ParkLake Havasu State Park , Patagonia Lake State ParkRiver Island State Park, and Roper Lake State Park. There’s even a dog beach at Cattail Cove State Park for four-legged family members.

Find boating and water sports at: Alamo Lake State Park,  Buckskin Mountain State ParkCattail Cove State ParkFool Hollow Lake Recreation AreaLake Havasu State ParkLyman Lake State ParkPatagonia Lake State Park and River Island State Park.

Camping – Want to get outdoors from the comfort of a  camping cabin? Available at Alamo Lake, Dead Horse Ranch, Kartchner CavernsLyman Lake, and Roper Lake state parks, these cabins are equipped with amenities. Prefer to tent or RV camp? Reserve a campsite at one of the 15 parks complete with electric and water hook-ups as well as showers and picnic areas.

Kartchner Caverns Tour – Get outdoors and underground. Kartchner Caverns State Park is a living cave that was formed over 20,000 years and is still growing today. During the 90-minute tour, guests will see Arizona’s largest column formation and other features.

 

Night Life – Arizona is also home to beautiful night skies and sunsets. Enjoy the outdoors after dark with moonlight hikes and experience a special stargazing party.

Museum Tours – Arizona is steeped in rich cultural and archaeological traditions. Explore the parks that offer a direct line to the state’s past. Plus, the historic museums are air-conditioned.
June is designated as Great Outdoors Month each year and highlights the numerous benefits of active fun outdoors and the magnificent shared resources of Arizona’s parks, forests, refuges and other public lands and waters. What started as Great Outdoors Week in 1998 has grown into a month-long celebration of the outdoors and all the benefits it brings, including annual economic impact of $650 billion nationwide, according to the release.
Find more information on summer adventures and obtain a Arizona State Parks Pass to keep the fun going all year-long at AZStateParks.com.

