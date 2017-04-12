Flake to hold town hall April 13 in Mesa

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) will be holding a town hall 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. It will take place in Building C of the Mesa Convention Center, 201 N. Center St., in Mesa.
The venue seats 1,750 people. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Parking is available in all designated locations. View the parking map by clicking here.
Doors will open to the public at 6 p.m. The event will begin at 7 p.m.
Sen. Flake’s office has released the following town hall code of conduct:
- Constituents may begin to park or line up on the property one hour before the program begins. Doors will open an hour before the program begins.
- Attendees with signs, banners or objects that create a disturbance will not be admitted.
- To ensure a safe, enjoyable and productive town hall, all attendees must comply with posted and audible instructions. Failure to comply will result in immediate removal.
For more information about Sen. Flake, visit his website at https://www.flake.senate.gov/public/.