Fry’s opening new Apache Junction store; grand opening Oct. 27

Fry’s will celebrate the grand opening of its newest Marketplace Store at 150 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction at 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Local dignitaries, community partners and Fry’s management will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony later that same morning.
“Our team is excited to welcome its neighbors and customers to the highly-anticipated store,” Fry’s President Steve McKinney said. “Fry’s goal is to have its customers enjoy an excellent shopping experience, which includes fresh food and friendly service from our great associates. Foodies will love visiting the new store as well.”
The new store’s amenities and services include:
•Wine bar with a wine steward to assist with a wine selection or serve a local craft beer.
•A Murray’s Cheese shop featuring an array of cheeses from around the world.
•A full-service sushi station offering fresh, made-to-order sushi.
•Chef-inspired bistro with seasonal offerings and Pan Asian, fresh rotisserie chicken, fresh salad bar, olive/anti-pasta bar and made-to-order meals.
•A pizza oven serving pizza 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
•Expanded selection of natural, gluten-free and organic products throughout the store.
•Apparel department with name-brand clothing, shoes and accessories for the entire family.
•Starbucks Coffee – open at 5 a.m.
•Fuel center with nine pumping stations that can service up to 18 vehicles at a time. The fuel center will be open 24 hours a day.
•ClickList gives customers the opportunity to order groceries online and pick up curbside at the store. Customers make a shopping list at frysfood.com/clicklist, select a pick-up time/date and place an order (including same-day service, if desired). When it’s time, drive up to a pick-up location and a Fry’s associate will bring out the specially-picked order. Customers can start ordering groceries on ClickList starting Nov. 7 from this location. First day the service will be live for pick-up is Nov. 10.
The new Fry’s Marketplace Store is 124,693 square feet. It will be managed by Bob Zimmerman, who has been with Fry’s for 32 years, serving in various leadership roles including store manager.
“I’m excited to be part of the Apache Junction community. My team of more than 400 associates and I will make sure every customer has a shopping experience that makes them come see us again and again,” Mr. Zimmerman said.
“Our store will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. We invite you to celebrate our grand opening with us and see your beautiful new neighborhood store – there’s a lot to love,” he said.
