Governor’s Office group to host Lighting Arizona Purple Event Oct. 2

On Oct. 2, Arizona will light the Capitol Dome purple as part of the official launch of the Lighting Arizona Purple Campaign.
The event will take place 6-7 p.m. on the House of Representative Lawn at the Arizona State Capitol, 1700 W. Washington St. in Phoenix.
The campaign, which coincides with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, seeks to raise awareness and offer training for key community stake holders, prosecutors and law enforcement.
More than 800,000 women and 480,000 men in Arizona have experienced domestic violence, according to a press release.
“Domestic violence is something that affects all our communities—no matter income, education level, ethnicity, or background,” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in the release. “We each have a responsibility to fulfill and a role to play, and this month, we’ll be raising awareness to get that message out.”
Gov. Ducey will not be in attendance; however, a short video message from the governor will be played at the event.
Individuals, business and municipalities are encouraged to participate in Domestic Violence Awareness Month by:
Attending the Lighting Arizona Purple Kick-off Event on Oct. 2;
Lighting their home and/or buildings purple and posting on social media using #LightingAZPurple; and
Participating in the statewide “Wear Purple Day” on Oct. 19 and post pictures to social media using #LightingAZPurple.
For more information, e-mail Myriah Mhoon at mmhoon@az.gov.