Halloween 2017: Who’s dressing up and what they are wearing

Americans will spend $3.4 billion on costumes this year, says the National Retail Federation
While America celebrates many of its holidays by decorating and having parties with friends and family, Halloween is the celebration most commonly associated with costumes.
But what do we really know about American’s celebrations? And, in particular, their costumes? When it comes to scientific answers, the data is often sparse and widespread, according to a press release from AtmosFX Celebration Census.
The 2017 AtmosFX Celebration Census: The Halloween Costume Report
This year, AtmosFX has commissioned an independent study of the habits of Americans and Halloween: The Celebration Census. It’s a series of reports that look at the nation’s habits surrounding the festivities and celebrations of the country’s favorite holidays.
People who follow the Celebration Census results know that people in the U.S. take their holidays seriously. Whether it’s candy, monsters, costumes or decor, holiday traditions bring people together while also setting people apart from the rest of the world, according to the release.
3 in 4 Americans are the Halloween equivalent of Scrooge
- 25.9 percent Americans plan to wear a Halloween costume
- 74.1 percent say they will not be dressing up for Halloween
All dressed up with somewhere to go?
Data collected by AtmosFX from more than a thousand respondents suggest that three in four Americans older than 18 do not dress up for Halloween.
Of course, what’s interesting is that, of the same group of respondents, only 22.8 percent plan to attend a Halloween party this year.
So, we ask, where are the other 3.1 percent going in their costumes? Wherever it is – Celebration Census salutes them. They’re the select few carrying the Halloween torch – wearing a costume simply because it’s what they do on Halloween.
First candy, then costumes
Costumes are big bucks. They (21.6 percent) are second only to candy (36.3 percent) when it comes to money spent for Halloween. According to the National Retail Federation, that 21.6 percent of Americans will spend $3.4 billion on costumes this year, according to the release.
- Candy (36.3 percent)
- Costumes (23.2 percent)
- None of the above (21.6 percent)
- Decorations (6.9 percent)
- Party supplies (6.8 percent)
- Attractions or events (4.0 percent)
- Lights (1.2 percent)
What is this “None of the Above” costume?
- None of the above (28.1 percent)
- Superheroes and villains (13.3 percent)
- Horror (13.2 percent)
- Fantasy (12.3 percent)
- Animal (8.4 percent)
- Cartoon (8.2 percent)
- Meme (6.2 percent)
- Science fiction (5.6 percent)
- Famous person (4.7 percent)
When given the choice of the costume categories listed above, 18-to-24-year-olds is the only group that didn’t select “None of the Above” as their first choice. They were nearly evenly split between fantasy characters, superheroes/villains, memes and cartoons, according to the release.
Superheroes and Villains were the most popular costumes among the three youngest groups that made a selection – as well as the 65 and older crowd! For those in middle age (Age: 45-64), Fantasy and Cartoons were the favorites.
Men, women and costumes
According to the respondents, women were less likely than men to dress up. There were also a few, other small differences in gender, especially when we remove None of the Above. Females slightly more likely to select horror, cartoon and superhero. Males were more likely to choose animals or objects.
Japanese men and women polled
With costumes on everyone’s mind, online shopping site Rakuten polled 400 Japanese men and women in their 20s to find out what types of Halloween outfits they liked the most.
As it turns out, the costumes men say they like to see women wear are quite different to what women like when they dress up on the holiday. According to their results, Japanese women like to play up the horror aspect of Halloween, with almost half of the 200 female respondents saying they’ve dressed up as some sort of spooky character in the past.
Their study went on to show, however; that women are more concerned about their costumes fitting in with their group of friends than they are about what men prefer. Interestingly, the study didn’t ask what costumes women would prefer to see men wearing.
Really, it is not just about the costumes. Halloween is about being creative with your costume, engaging with others. For children, that might be trick-r-treating. For adults, it’s costume parties. But both have something uniquely in common: It is a time where people build community through the creativity of their costumes. In many ways, when people celebrate Halloween, they’re celebrating community.
About The AtmosFX Celebration Census
The AtmosFX Celebration Census is an ongoing study into people’s spending patterns and behavior that provides insights into celebration and popular culture.
The data in this report was collected exclusively for AtmosFX by an independent survey company in June 2017. The sample size was 1,000 individual responses, via a blind online panel, distributed across gender, age, and location in the United States. Most responses are within a 3.4% confidence interval.
About AtmosFX
AtmosFX is a digital decorating company that helps people customize their homes for holidays and celebrations with animated characters and stories. The company offers a variety of animated scenes and characters that can be viewed on any TV or monitor and projected on flat surfaces–even windows.
AtmosFX was founded in 2008 by Pete Reichert, a former MTV producer, and Pete Williams, an animator and show creator.