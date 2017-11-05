Interstate 17 restrictions scheduled for wrong-way vehicle detection project

Drivers should plan for overnight restrictions along Interstate 17 the week of Nov. 6 as work continues to install the pilot wrong-way vehicle detection and warning system. All of the following ramp restrictions are scheduled nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day:
Monday, Nov. 6
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Bell Road closed.
- Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Thunderbird Road closed.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
- Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Yorkshire Drive closed.
- Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Northern Avenue closed.
Wednesday, Nov. 8
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Dunlap Avenue closed.
- North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Glendale Avenue closed.
- Southbound I-17 frontage road from Peoria to Dunlap avenues closed.
In addition to the ramp closures, I-17 will also be narrowed to one lane in the following locations for overhead sign work:
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Jefferson Street and Indian School Road from 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6.
- Northbound I-17 narrowed to one lane overnight in areas between Indian School Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights (Nov. 5-9).
Drivers should plan for possible delays and use alternate routes.
For more information about this project, visit www.azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/i-17-wrong-way-detection-system.
Project schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.