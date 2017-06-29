Johnson Utilities issues warning infants should not drink water

This warning affects the Johnson Ranch, Copper Basin, Rancho Bella Vista and Rancho Bella Vista South subdivisions.
Johnson Utilities LLC received certified lab results June 27 that showed nitrate levels of 11 mg/L. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level, of 10 mg/L, according to a press release issued by Pinal County.
Nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants less than 6 months old. Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources (including septic systems and run-off). Levels of nitrate in drinking water can vary throughout the year.
As a result of that warning and the belief that nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants less than 6 months old, Johnson Utilities, LLC is issuing a case of water to those families who have infants less than 6 months old and to women who are pregnant.
Johnson Utilities has set up a distribution center at:
Golf Club at Oasis
5764 N. Hunt Hwy
Florence, AZ 85132
Distribution Times:
8-11 a.m. Thursday, June 29
The following drinking water warning was issued pursuant to public notification requirements of the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality:
DRINKING WATER WARNING
Johnson Utilities, LLC water has high levels of nitrate in its Main Yard Pressure Zone (EPDS001) –
DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS UNDER 6 MONTHS OLD OR USE IT TO MAKE INFANT FORMULA
Water sample results received 6/27/17 showed nitrate levels of 11 mg/L. Previous samples collected on 10/27/16 and 11/21/16 showed nitrate levels of 12 mg/L and 11.4 mg/L, respectively. This is above the nitrate standard, or maximum contaminant level (MCL), of 10 mg/L. Nitrate in drinking water is a serious health concern for infants less than six months old.
Nitrate in drinking water can come from natural, industrial, or agricultural sources (including septic systems and run-off). Levels of nitrate in drinking water can vary throughout the year.
What should I do? What does this mean?
* DO NOT GIVE THE WATER TO INFANTS. Infants below the age of 6 months who drink water containing nitrate in excess of the MCL could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die. Symptoms include shortness of breath and blue baby syndrome. Blue baby syndrome is indicated by blueness of the skin. Symptoms in infants can develop rapidly, with health deteriorating over a period of days. If symptoms occur, seek medical attention immediately.
* Water, juice, and formula for children under 6 months of age should not be prepared with tap water. Bottled water or other water low in nitrates should be used for infants until further notice.
* DO NOT BOIL THE WATER. Boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water stand does not reduce the nitrate level. Excessive boiling can make the nitrates more concentrated, because nitrates remain behind when the water evaporates.
* Adults and children older than 6 months can drink the tap water (nitrate is a concern for infants because they can’t process nitrates in the same way adults can). However, if you are pregnant or have specific health concerns, you may wish to consult your doctor.
What is being done?
Johnson Utilities, LLC has removed the offending well from service. Johnson Utilities, LLC will continue to perform testing on the wells contributing to this Entry Point into the Distribution System, and to provide to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality quarterly compliance samples for nitrates at the Main Yard Pressure Zone (EDPS001). Johnson Utilities, LLC anticipates resolving this problem by 06/30/2017. As a long-term solution, construction drawings are in the engineering/design process to construct a 4-mile pipeline to bring good quality water from the northeast part of the system to the Main Yard pressure zone.
For more information, contact Brad Cole at 480-998-3300 or johnsoncompanies@azvision.net.
5230 E. Shea Boulevard, Suite 200
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Office: (480) 998-3300 Fax: (480) 483-7908
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
This notice is being sent to you by Johnson Utilities, LLC, State Water System ID#: 11-128. Date distributed: 06/28/2017.