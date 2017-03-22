March 25 is Arizona State Parks and Trails Day

Arizona State Parks and Trails is celebrating its 60th Anniversary. To commemorate the anniversary, Gov. Doug Ducey has proclaimed March 25 as Arizona State Parks and Trails Day.
On March 25, 1957, Gov. Ernest McFarland signed House Bill 72 into law, establishing the Arizona State Parks. At 60, Arizona has the youngest park system in the country, according to a press release. Since its establishment, the system has grown to 35 parks.
Celebrations are planned throughout the park system. The first 60 people to enter at each state park on Saturday, March 25, will receive a free parks pass for their next state park visit. Events are being held throughout the parks. The full list of events can be found at azstateparks.com/events.
“Arizona’s state parks are known for their beauty and diversity,” said Gov. Ducey. “The Arizona State Parks and Trails department provides a means to preserve Arizona’s incredible outdoor spaces and cultural places for future generations. The future of Arizona State Parks and Trails is bright – with record attendance and revenue and continued growth on the horizon.”
“We invite everyone to take advantage of the many outdoor opportunities in the state parks during this milestone year,” said Sue Black, executive eirector. “We encourage the public to connect to the outdoors and be a part of surpassing three million visitors. Get outside on March 25, post pictures of your adventures and tag us using #AZparks60.”
To join in the celebration and find out more about all the events planned that day, visit azstateparks.com.
WHAT: Arizona State Parks and Trails Day
WHERE: Events held statewide at state parks (click to download list)
WHEN: Saturday, March 25